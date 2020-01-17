30.9 F
Tulsi Gabbard wins push-up contest at New Hampshire town hall

Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard claims Trump has already

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii Democrat, came prepared for an unexpected push-up contest after she was challenged to at a New Hampshire town hall.

Gabbard, a combat veteran who served in Iraq and a member of the Hawaii Army National Guard, had previously shared videos of her workout routine on social media.

“One of those memorable New Hampshire Primary moments: @TulsiGabbard challenged to a push-up contest at a Manchester Town Hall. She wins,”  Jean Mackin, an anchor at Manchester’s WMUR, tweeted.

“Have fun,” she told the attendee after shaking his hand.

The Hawaii Democrat is polling stronger in New Hampshire than she is in other states and in national polls, but is still behind several candidates. According to Real Clear Politics, Gabbard is averaging 3.5 percent in the average of polls out of New Hampshire while Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., leads the Democratic field with 22.5 percent and followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 21 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., with 16.3 percent.



