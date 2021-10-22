Turning Coal To Green – New Manufacturing Business Coming To Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) A manufacturing site that turns coal into environmentally friendly products is coming to Beckley.

On Thursday, local leaders met with representatives of Englo Global and West Virginia University Institute of Technology to talk about a new pilot factory, located in a 5,000 square foot building, formerly an Appalachian Power maintenance facility, located near the Tech Beckley Campus.

Coal is ground up and sprayed with a salt solution while being mixed until it becomes slurried. The coal is then transported to a solar hybrid kiln for drying. The dried mixture is then pressed into pellets or converted into fertilizer.

The technology was developed by George Washington University and Mississippi State University. Professors from both institutions appeared at Thursday’s meeting via Zoom. WVU Tech engineering student Tanner Myers went to MSU last summer to assist in the project. For his efforts, he was presented with an engineering award by Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and a $1,000 check to use towards his tuition.

Organizers hope to bring WVU Tech on board as an official partner in the Englo project so they can seek funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission.