Turnpike traffic exceeds estimates early Thanksgiving week

CHARLESTON, WV – Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike was heavier than expected the first two days of the Thanksgiving travel week.



From Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, through Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, 721,114 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths. Traffic was heaviest the two days before the Thanksgiving holiday and the weekend after.



On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, 132,053 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, 156,757 vehicles passed through the toll booths. Traffic for the two days was nearly 2,000 vehicles higher than predicted.



Highest traffic day on the Turnpike was Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, when 159,366 vehicles passed through the toll booths.



“The West Virginia Turnpike experienced just about the amount of traffic we were expecting for Thanksgiving week,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. Aside from some weather-related accidents that slowed traffic on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, traffic flowed smoothly throughout the week.



“We were well staffed, and our crews worked very hard to ensure that traffic got through as quickly as possible,” Miller said. He encouraged motorists to participate in the E-ZPass program to speed traveling time through toll plazas and suggested drivers try to plan their travel to avoid peak traffic times.