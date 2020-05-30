73.1 F
Beckley
Friday, May 29, 2020 10:58pm

Twelve migrants test positive for coronavirus at Mexican government shelter

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) – Twelve migrants have tested positive for coronavirus at a government-run shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, the Mexican labor ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The migrants have been isolated to prevent further spread of the virus in the Leona Vicario center, which houses 337 people, the ministry said.

“People with COVID-19 symptoms receive medical treatment in a timely manner and remain in an isolation area to monitor their progress,” the ministry said.

Fourteen migrants considered to be high-risk, including pregnant women and people with chronic medical conditions, were transferred to another facility, according to the government.

Ciudad Juarez, a gritty industrial city that neighbors El Paso, Texas, has received thousands of migrants under a Trump administration policy that sends U.S. asylum seekers to Mexico to await the outcomes of their cases.

Reporting by Jose Luis Gonzalez; writing by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Twin Cities simmer as curfews imposed to counter riots go into effect

News WWNR -
0
An 8 p.m. CT curfew for the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., went into effect Friday following three nights of violent, chaotic demonstrations...
Read more

Twelve migrants test positive for coronavirus at Mexican government shelter

News WWNR -
0
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Twelve migrants have tested positive for coronavirus at a government-run shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad...
Read more

As coronavirus scams proliferate, Google launches scam-spotter tool

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Scammers beware: Google is on the lookout for...
Read more

Seahawks’ L.J. Collier pledges redemption after down 2019 debut

News WWNR -
0
3:44 PM ETBrady HendersonESPN The Seattle Seahawks are counting on some of their younger defensive linemen to improve what was one of the...
Read more

Florida governor asks court to stay felon voting ruling

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on the Army Corps' building of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Twin Cities simmer as curfews imposed to counter riots go into effect

WWNR -
0
An 8 p.m. CT curfew for the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., went into effect Friday following three nights of violent, chaotic demonstrations...
Read more
News

As coronavirus scams proliferate, Google launches scam-spotter tool

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Scammers beware: Google is on the lookout for...
Read more
News

Seahawks’ L.J. Collier pledges redemption after down 2019 debut

WWNR -
0
3:44 PM ETBrady HendersonESPN The Seattle Seahawks are counting on some of their younger defensive linemen to improve what was one of the...
Read more
News

Florida governor asks court to stay felon voting ruling

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on the Army Corps' building of...
Read more
News

Trump seeks to clarify tweet on Minneapolis: ‘Looting leads to shooting’

WWNR -
0
President Trump sought to clarify what he meant in a tweet Thursday night about the unrest in Minneapolis after Twitter flagged it and claimed he was “glorifying...
Read more
News

North Carolina will still work with RNC to ‘ensure the convention can be held safely,’ governor’s office says

WWNR -
0
North Carolina officials said Friday that the state will “continue working” with the Republican National Committee to ensure that the 2020 GOP convention...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap