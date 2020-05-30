73.1 F
Beckley
Friday, May 29, 2020 10:58pm

Twin Cities simmer as curfews imposed to counter riots go into effect

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


An 8 p.m. CT curfew for the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., went into effect Friday following three nights of violent, chaotic demonstrations following the death of George Floyd that climaxed Thursday night with rioters setting a police station ablaze.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the unprecedented measures Friday morning. The curfews will bar people from being on the street and all public places from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. First responders, the media, people traveling to and from work and those fleeing danger are among those exempt.

Anyone caught violating the order faces a $1,000 fine and up to 90 days in prison. However, when the appointed hour was reached Thursday, dozens of people had congregated in the area of Minneapolis where the worst of the rioting took place.

There was no immediate word of any arrests.

MINNEAPOLIS COP WHO KNELT ON GEORGE FLOYD ARRESTED 

“It’s time to rebuild our community and that starts with safety in our streets,” Walz said. “Thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their grief and frustration in a peaceful manner. But the unlawful and dangerous actions of others, under the cover of darkness, has caused irreversible pain and damage to our community.

“This behavior has compromised the safety of bystanders, businesses, lawful demonstrators, and first responders. Now, we come together to restore the peace,” he added.

Some nearby suburban counties also issued their own curfew orders.

A lone protester sits down by state troopers as they block a street Friday after another night of protests over the death of George Floyd who died in police custody Monday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

A lone protester sits down by state troopers as they block a street Friday after another night of protests over the death of George Floyd who died in police custody Monday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The emergency orders follow three nights of destructive protests in the wake of Floyd’s death while in police custody Monday. A viral video showing a white police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes after he was stopped on a suspected forgery charge has prompted outrage and demonstrations in Minneapolis and other cities.

Floyd repeatedly stated he couldn’t breathe while onlookers begged the officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, to stop. Chauvin and three other officers involved in the incident were fired. Chauvin was arrested and charged Friday with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter.

A man poses for photos in front of a fire at an AutoZone store, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

A man poses for photos in front of a fire at an AutoZone store, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

Walz activated the National Guard on Thursday in an effort to restore calm amid escalating civil unrest. Protesters gathered later that evening and set ablaze a Minneapolis police station, prompting officers inside to evacuate. Soldiers secured the station later that evening, along with the surrounding area.

Businesses across the Twin Cities region boarded up in an effort to prevent vandalism and looting. Looters were spotted at a Target store Wednesday trying to break into cash registers. The retail giant, which is headquartered in Minneapolis, announced it will temporarily close two dozens stores in the region.

A looter uses a claw hammer as he tries to break in to a cash register at a Target store in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city, as peaceful protests turned increasingly violent in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

A looter uses a claw hammer as he tries to break in to a cash register at a Target store in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city, as peaceful protests turned increasingly violent in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

Minneapolis officials have shut down much of the city’s light-rail and bus systems through Sunday to prevent further damage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Trump has taken heat for his response to the unrest. On Thursday, he suggested that rioters could be shot, tweeting that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” The tweet was later flagged by Twitter for “glorifying violence.”

He sought to clarify what he meant Friday, saying “the looters should not be allowed to drown out the voices of so many peaceful protesters.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Twin Cities simmer as curfews imposed to counter riots go into effect

News WWNR -
0
An 8 p.m. CT curfew for the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., went into effect Friday following three nights of violent, chaotic demonstrations...
Read more

Twelve migrants test positive for coronavirus at Mexican government shelter

News WWNR -
0
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Twelve migrants have tested positive for coronavirus at a government-run shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad...
Read more

As coronavirus scams proliferate, Google launches scam-spotter tool

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Scammers beware: Google is on the lookout for...
Read more

Seahawks’ L.J. Collier pledges redemption after down 2019 debut

News WWNR -
0
3:44 PM ETBrady HendersonESPN The Seattle Seahawks are counting on some of their younger defensive linemen to improve what was one of the...
Read more

Florida governor asks court to stay felon voting ruling

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on the Army Corps' building of...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Twelve migrants test positive for coronavirus at Mexican government shelter

WWNR -
0
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Twelve migrants have tested positive for coronavirus at a government-run shelter in the Mexican border city of Ciudad...
Read more
News

As coronavirus scams proliferate, Google launches scam-spotter tool

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Scammers beware: Google is on the lookout for...
Read more
News

Seahawks’ L.J. Collier pledges redemption after down 2019 debut

WWNR -
0
3:44 PM ETBrady HendersonESPN The Seattle Seahawks are counting on some of their younger defensive linemen to improve what was one of the...
Read more
News

Florida governor asks court to stay felon voting ruling

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on the Army Corps' building of...
Read more
News

Trump seeks to clarify tweet on Minneapolis: ‘Looting leads to shooting’

WWNR -
0
President Trump sought to clarify what he meant in a tweet Thursday night about the unrest in Minneapolis after Twitter flagged it and claimed he was “glorifying...
Read more
News

North Carolina will still work with RNC to ‘ensure the convention can be held safely,’ governor’s office says

WWNR -
0
North Carolina officials said Friday that the state will “continue working” with the Republican National Committee to ensure that the 2020 GOP convention...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap