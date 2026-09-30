Twin Falls State Park Set for Major Upgrades Under New $2 Million Investment



MULLENS, W.Va. — Twin Falls Resort State Park is set to receive a significant boost as Governor Patrick Morrisey announces a $2 million investment aimed at modernizing facilities and improving the guest experience in Wyoming County.

The funding will support a series of upgrades across the park, including new mattresses, interior improvements to cabins, and HVAC system upgrades at the lodge. State officials say the improvements will help meet rising visitor expectations and strengthen Twin Falls’ reputation as a premier destination in southern West Virginia.

Paul Redford, Deputy Chief of Parks for West Virginia, says the investment will have a meaningful impact on both visitors and the local community.

“Our state parks are second to none, and our lodge parks are beautiful destinations,” Redford said. “This provides an opportunity to increase what our guests are expecting when they come to a state park — to provide great service, comfort, and really strong amenities.”

The announcement comes as part of a broader effort to enhance state parks across West Virginia and expand outdoor tourism opportunities statewide.