62.2 F
Beckley
Friday, June 5, 2020 7:33am

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) – Twitter Inc has disabled U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign tribute video to George Floyd on its platform, citing a copyright complaint.

The clip, which is a collation of photos and videos of protest marches and instances of violence in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, has Trump speaking in the background.

Floyd’s death last week after a fatal encounter with a police officer has led to nationwide protests. In widely circulated video footage, a white officer was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd gasped for air and repeatedly groaned, “I can’t breathe,” before passing out.

Twitter said the video on the president’s campaign account was affected by its copyright policy.

“We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,” a Twitter representative said.

The three-minute 45-second video uploaded on Trump’s YouTube channel was tweeted by his campaign on June 3.

The clip, which is still on YouTube, had garnered more than 60,000 views and 13,000 likes. The video-streaming platform’s parent Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The social media platform has been under fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration since it fact-checked Trump’s tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud. It also labeled a Trump tweet about protests in Minneapolis as “glorifying violence.”

Trump has pledged to introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that shields social media companies from liability for content posted by their users.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Twitter disables Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of...
Read more

Ingraham slams Antifa, says far-left group has hijacked ‘justified anger and protests’ over George Floyd

News WWNR -
0
Ingraham: From resistance to revolutionWhen President Trump announced that he would designate Antifa as a domestic terror organization, the liberal media rushed to...
Read more

Joke about Kenny Chesney fans gets black reporter pulled from George Floyd coverage: reports

News WWNR -
0
A black reporter in Pennsylvania was reportedly removed from covering George Floyd protests over a joke she posted on Twitter about fans of country music...
Read more

Deroy Murdock: Mattis ‘should have picked up a couple of his history books’ before denouncing Trump

News WWNR -
0
Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock fired back Thursday at former Defense Secretary James Mattis after he ripped President Trump's response to protests following the death...
Read more

Hannity fires back at Sharpton attacks on Trump during Floyd service: ‘You’ve got fear, division, hatred’

News WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity slammed civil rights leader and MSNBC host Al Sharpton Thursday over his rhetorical sniping toward President Trump during a memorial service for George...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ingraham slams Antifa, says far-left group has hijacked ‘justified anger and protests’ over George Floyd

WWNR -
0
Ingraham: From resistance to revolutionWhen President Trump announced that he would designate Antifa as a domestic terror organization, the liberal media rushed to...
Read more
News

Joke about Kenny Chesney fans gets black reporter pulled from George Floyd coverage: reports

WWNR -
0
A black reporter in Pennsylvania was reportedly removed from covering George Floyd protests over a joke she posted on Twitter about fans of country music...
Read more
News

Deroy Murdock: Mattis ‘should have picked up a couple of his history books’ before denouncing Trump

WWNR -
0
Fox News contributor Deroy Murdock fired back Thursday at former Defense Secretary James Mattis after he ripped President Trump's response to protests following the death...
Read more
News

Hannity fires back at Sharpton attacks on Trump during Floyd service: ‘You’ve got fear, division, hatred’

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity slammed civil rights leader and MSNBC host Al Sharpton Thursday over his rhetorical sniping toward President Trump during a memorial service for George...
Read more
News

Brazil’s official coronavirus death toll passes Italy

WWNR -
0
Gravediggers wearing protective suits bury the coffin of 48-years-old Jose Soares, who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Sao Luiz cemetery, in...
Read more
News

Jonah Goldberg calls out New York Times over ‘insane’ apology for publishing Cotton op-ed

WWNR -
0
The Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg, a Fox News contributor, criticized The New York Times Thursday after the paper issued what he called an "insane" apology for...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap