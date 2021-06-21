Two Beckley Attractions Celebrated West Virginia Day This Weekend.

BECKLEY, WV – (WWNR) West Virginia celebrated its 158th Birthday on Sunday. It was a busy day at the place that calls itself the Best Of West Virginia, the Tamarack Arts and Crafts Center. The Courtyard Concert Series was extended to feature performances from local musicians Matt Mullins and Mick Souter. The David A. Dickerson Art Gallery also hosted an awards ceremony for its 13th annual Juried Exhibition, featuring artists from around the state.

The Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine celebrated West Virginia’s birthday a day early, on Saturday. There was discounted admission for adults and children, as well as traditional music on the front porch by John Wyatt, “The Appalachian.” Carol Dameron had a booth selling her WV Coal Jewelry and author Mickey Graham talked about and signed copies of his book “The Last Of the Poor Boys.” And the Exhibition Coal Mine also served cupcakes and sold homemade pepperoni rolls from Chilson’s Grill.