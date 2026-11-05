Two Charged Following Raleigh County Larceny Investigation

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two men are facing felony charges after Raleigh County deputies recovered stolen property during a recent investigation.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a larceny complaint in the Beckley area and determined that HVAC unit radiators and copper material with an estimated value of about one thousand dollars had been stolen.

Investigators later recovered the missing property and charged Jeffrey Damaso Salcines and Dakota Meadows with transferring or receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony. Authorities note that all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.