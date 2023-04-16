TWO-DAY TURKEY SEASON FOR YOUTH HUNTERS OPEN APRIL 15–16.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Turkey hunting returns to West Virginia this weekend with the annual two-day youth season on April 15–16. The regular spring gobbler season opens on April 17 and will run for five weeks until May 21.

During the season, hunters may harvest one bearded bird per day with a season bag limit of two. All hunters 15 and older are required to have a valid West Virginia hunting license, unless they are hunting under resident landowner privileges and carry a valid form of identification while hunting. A West Virginia hunting license can be purchased at 160 retail agents around the state or online at WVhunt.com.

“West Virginia’s spring turkey season is not only a time for experienced hunters to test their skills but also an opportunity for adults to introduce the next generation to the joys of hunting,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion. “While we may be looking forward to our own time in the woods, let’s not forget that experienced hunters need to share their passion and pass down their knowledge to ensure hunting remains a vital part of our state’s heritage.”

DNR officials remind sportsmen and women that hunting turkeys over bait and killing hens without beards are illegal during the spring season. Turkey hunters are encouraged to report any such activity to their local Natural Resource Police Officer or call 911 to report the violation. In addition, the West Virginia Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation pays a $100 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone killing a turkey illegally.

“Hunting is an essential part of West Virginia’s economy and we are excited to welcome hunters from across the state and beyond for the 2023 spring turkey season,” said West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey. “This season is an opportunity for resident hunters to enjoy the natural beauty of their state and a chance for visitors to experience all that West Virginia has to offer, from our world-class hunting and fishing opportunities to our unique cultural attractions and scenic beauty.”

During the youth season, hunters under the age of 18 may also harvest one bearded bird, which counts towards their season bag limit of two. For more information about the spring gobbler season, check page 42 of the 2022-23 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary, available to download at WVdnr.gov/hunting-regulations.