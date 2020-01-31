40.4 F
Two in custody after Mar-a-Lago security breach

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Two people were arrested in South Florida Friday after breaching security checkpoints around President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, police say.

The U.S. Secret Service said a Florida Highway Patrol tried to make a traffic stop on Palm Beach Island. But instead of pulling over, the driver of the black SUV sped off toward Trump’s property.

After turning into the Mar-a-Lago club and breaching two security checkpoints, those on the scene responded by opening fire at the vehicle, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

(Google Maps)

The individuals behind the breach — who have not yet been identified – were later taken into custody after being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol and a Palm Beach Police helicopter.

Trump is scheduled to be in Palm Beach during Super Bowl weekend. He was in Washington at the time of the incident.

The FBI and Secret Service are among the agencies responding to the incident. Authorities are expected to provide an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. ET.

Fox News’ John Roberts and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.



