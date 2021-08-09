Two Sought for break in at Thurmond Historical District

Thurmond, WV- (WWNR) With the designation of the New River Gorge as the nations newest national park, now visitors are traveling to the mountain state. With that comes those who are not here to enjoy our historic towns but to damage them. The National Park Service is attempting to identify three individuals who were observed on camera, breaking into and entering a National Historic Building at Thurmond, WV, early on the morning of July 31st.



Currently, the male individual is under investigation for damage to a Historic Structure and the individual in black is being investigated for trespassing in a Historic Structure. If you know these individuals, please contact investigating Ranger Mark Faherty at (304) 465-2602.