Two Southern West Virginia Restaurants Celebrate The Taste . . . And The Smell . . . Of Ramps In Springtime.

By Warren Ellison.

BECKLEY WV, (WWNR) It’s a springtime tradition thruout West Virginia. People gather to feast on the wild onion known as the ramp. Most of last year’s ramp feeds were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, people were eager to get their annual taste of the spring tonic. Hundreds of people came out to the Corner Gas and Grill in Pax Saturday for its annual Ramp Dinner and Flea Market. People feasted on cooked ramps and ham, pinto beans, cornbread, potatoes and ramps, ramp casserole, eggs and ramps, salad and ramps, fried green tomatoes and the Corner Gas and Grill’s signature bread pudding. They could also shop for items in the flea market and purchase hanging flower baskets just in time for Mother’s Day.

A few miles away in Oak Hill, the Ace Adventure Resort had its own celebration with the second annual Ramp It Up Festival. Diners at the Lost Paddle Bar and Grill could enjoy specialty items such as Ramp Meatloaf, Ramp ‘oroni Rolls, Ramp Smoked Sausage, Wood Fired Potato and Ramp Pizza – even Ramp Ice Cream! Or for a couple of dollars, they could add ramps to any item on the regular menu. There was also live music from the Long Point String Band and the Poor Taters. And they could also play in the resort’s Wonderland Waterpark.

While ramp season may be almost over, both the Corner Gas and Grill and Ace Adventure Resort will be busy for the spring and summer. For information on daily carryout and Sunday dinner specials at the Corner Gas and Grill, check out www.facebook.com/thecornergasngrill. For upcoming events at Ace Aventure Resort, visit https://aceraft.com/new-river-gorge-events or www.facebook.com/ACE.AdventureResort.WestVirginiaVacations.