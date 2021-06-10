Two Summers County Firefighters Charged With Sex Crimes Involving Children.

Two members of the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department are behind bars after being arrested this week for sex crimes involving children.

On Tuesday, June 8th, WV State Police arrested Brian Cale, the Chief of the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department, on charges of soliciting a minor via computer, child abuse creating risk of injury, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, in October of 2020, Cale and a child were sending explicit Snapchat videos and photos to a 15 year old girl. Videos also reported showed Cale and the child snorting an unknown substance.

Cale’s social media accounts were flagged by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Graphic photos of children were allegedly linked to his Snapchat account.

Cale is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

On Wednesday, WV State Police arrested another member of the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department, Robert Bennett Jr., on charges of first degree sexual assault, first degree sexual abuse and possession and distribution of child pornography. He’s being held in the Southern Regional Jail on $152,000 bond.

Court documents say Bennett was hanging out with Summers County Fire Chief Brian Cale as well as two minors who were fully naked. Cale reportedly told the victims to go play with Bennett and the three allegedly engaged in sexual activities. Bennett also admitted he possessed and distributed child pornography.

WV State Police say the investigation is ongoing.