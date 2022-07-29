Two toll booths reopen on West Virginia Turnpike after tractor trailer collision

CHARLESTON, WV – Two toll booths reopened on the West Virginia Turnpike after a tractor trailer damaged one booth and injured a toll collector this morning at the southbound toll plaza in Chelyan.



A tractor trailer carrying an oversized load knocked over a toll booth while attempting to use the wrong lane at around 7 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022. Both lanes were shut down to repair the damage and extricate the truck. The toll collector was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.



“The far right lane in any toll plaza is the oversized truck lane,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “This driver attempted to use the second lane, thinking their load would fit, and ended up hitting the toll booth in the far right lane.”



Both lanes reopened shortly after 10 a.m.