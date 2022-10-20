Two Unique Cultural Events Coming Up in McDowell County

WELCH, W.Va.—Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia—stories and music from coal towns and so-called Afrolachian hip-hop, are coming up this weekend at the Jack Caffrey Arts and Cultural Center in Welch.



“Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia” will be performed on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. There will be no cover charge, and a free box dinner will be provided for the first 60 who attend, courtesy of the McDowell County Commission on Aging.



“Hip-Hop from the Hills” will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. ($5 at the door). The performance will feature Jumbo Green (also known as 6’6 240), Gary, West Virginia’s DJ Strizy, and West Virginia hip-hop artist WVLF.



The two performances are being presented by Reconnecting McDowell, a comprehensive, long-term effort, through a partnership of public and private entities, to revive McDowell County and make educational improvement in the county the route to a brighter economic future.