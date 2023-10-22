Festivities during the tree’s visit to Beckley, WV on Nov. 7, 2023 11:00am-1:00pm will include Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Welcome Tent, Salvation Army Winter Coat Drop off, Hot Chocolate Station by Tamarack Marketplace as well as a Holiday Activity Station. The event is free and open to the public, come out and take a selfie with the US Capitol Christmas Tree on its tour to the White House.

www.uscapitolchristmastree.com

GET THE CAPITOL CHRISTMAS TREE TOUR SCHEDULE AND INFO HERE

Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The Monongahela National Forest, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors and presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, will bring the 2023 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from West Virginia to Washington, D.C., including a special appearance in Beckley, West Virginia.

The 63-foot-tall Norway Spruce will be harvested on the Monongahela National Forest in early November The journey will include a series of outdoor community celebrations before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments specially created by West Virginians.

“We are honored that the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will visit Beckley, WV on its journey to Washington, D.C.,” said Bridget Adkins, The Director of Conference Center & Events at Tamarack Marketplace. “Our community looks forward to being a part of this gift to the nation and the joy it will bring to our community this holiday.”



The tree’s journey is possible with the generous support of presenting sponsor 84 Lumber along with Kenworth Truck Company, Werner Enterprises, Hale Truck and Trailer, Spireon, WCHS ABC 8/FOX 11, Verizon Frontline, Society of American Foresters, All Crane & Equipment Rental, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Truckload Carriers Association, AHF Products, Bruce®, Armstrong Flooring™ and Robbins® flooring brands, Great West Casualty Company, Warwood Tool, LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc. and more.



The top priority is the safety of tour staff, event attendees, and the tree; local public health guidelines will be followed. We ask the public to be aware of the large truck’s substantial blind spots, wide turns, and longer stopping distances on our roads as they welcome the tree to their communities.v

For more information on the Beckley event, visit www.tamarackwv.com/events

For news, events, and tour information, visit uscapitolchristmastree.com, @uscapitolchristmastree on Facebook and Instagram, and @MonongahelaNF on Facebook.

www.tamarackwv.com

tamarackwv.com/conference-center