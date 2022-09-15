U.S. Department of Education Announces Nearly $5.8 Million of Bipartisan Safer Communities Act Funding for West Virginia as Part of Continued Efforts to Address Youth Mental Health Crisis

Washington, DC – As our nation’s children and youth head back to school, the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to supporting their mental health needs. Even before the pandemic, rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts among youth were on the rise. The pandemic exacerbated those issues, disrupting learning, relationships, and routines and increasing isolation among our nation’s youth. Recognizing the scale of this crisis, President Biden put forward a comprehensive national strategy to strengthen mental health.

Today, during U.S. Secretary Miguel Cardona’s Road to Success Bus Tour, a week-long, multi-state road trip, he will visit West Virginia University, where they increased their mental health supports for students and faculty using American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars. Secretary Cardona will also use this time to announce that the Department will be releasing $5,753,732 to the state of West Virginia through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act for supporting safer and healthier learning environments for K-12 students, including through increased school-based mental health support. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act provided historic funding to support students, including $1 billion for creating safer and healthier learning environments, and another $1 billion to increase the number of school-based health professionals.

Today’s announcement builds on the resources and strategies for states and schools offered by the Department to address mental health needs. In January, Secretary Cardona laid out his vision for continued recovery including by increasing access to social, emotional, and mental health supports for all students. Additionally, the Secretary featured mental health supports for students as a pillar of his back-to-school bus tour. To help students thrive, the Department has: