40.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 10:05am

U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president’s orders on Ukraine

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland takes his seat to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on “the President’s orders.”

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, said in prepared remarks to the investigation that Giuliani’s efforts to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for investigations into Trump’s political rivals “were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit” for the Ukrainian leader. Quid pro quo is a Latin term meaning a favor exchanged for a favor.

Sondland, a wealthy hotel entrepreneur and Trump donor, said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was aware and “fully supportive” of their efforts on Ukraine.

Sondland was appearing before the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is taking the lead in the impeachment inquiry that threatens Trump’s presidency.

The inquiry focuses on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to carry out two investigations that would benefit him politically including one targeting Democratic political rival Joe Biden. The other involved a debunked conspiracy theory embraced by some Trump allies that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

Ahead of his request that Zelenskiy carry out the two investigations, Trump had frozen $391 million in U.S. security aid approved by Congress to help Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country.

Democrats have accused Trump of using the frozen aid and Zelenskiy’s desire for an Oval Office meeting as leverage to pressure a vulnerable U.S. ally to dig up dirt on political adversaries. Trump is seeking re-election next year.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan; additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

NHL stars carrying the biggest offensive burden for their teams

News WWNR -
0
An exercise I do every season is looking at which players played the biggest role in their team's overall offensive production. While the...
Read more

U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president’s orders on Ukraine

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland takes his seat to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the...
Read more

Gordon Sondland: 5 things to know

News WWNR -
0
Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador, finds himself at the center of Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry hearings set to take place in Washington. He is considered a...
Read more

These airlines are most likely to bump passengers, according to a travel company

News WWNR -
0
Wondering which airline is the most likely to bump you this holiday season?Austin, Texas-based travel company Upgraded Points recently pored over data released by the Bureau...
Read more

‘The Gordon Problem’ set to testify in impeachment inquiry’s main event

News WWNR -
0
Former National Security Council (NSC) aide Tim Morrison testified on Tuesday that one of his colleagues warned him about President Trump’s European Union...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NHL stars carrying the biggest offensive burden for their teams

WWNR -
0
An exercise I do every season is looking at which players played the biggest role in their team's overall offensive production. While the...
Read more
News

Gordon Sondland: 5 things to know

WWNR -
0
Gordon Sondland, the EU ambassador, finds himself at the center of Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry hearings set to take place in Washington. He is considered a...
Read more
News

These airlines are most likely to bump passengers, according to a travel company

WWNR -
0
Wondering which airline is the most likely to bump you this holiday season?Austin, Texas-based travel company Upgraded Points recently pored over data released by the Bureau...
Read more
News

‘The Gordon Problem’ set to testify in impeachment inquiry’s main event

WWNR -
0
Former National Security Council (NSC) aide Tim Morrison testified on Tuesday that one of his colleagues warned him about President Trump’s European Union...
Read more
News

Tom Del Beccaro: Impeachment hearings Day 3 – Top 7 takeaways

WWNR -
0
Day Three of the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings is in the books and by any reasonable account it was a long and...
Read more
News

Reddit author confesses to being stoned at work ‘all day every day’

WWNR -
0
A Reddit user who confessed to being stoned at work “all day every day” is going viral. The anonymous author admitted to getting...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap