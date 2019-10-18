40.4 F
Beckley
Friday, October 18, 2019 10:36am

U.S. Energy chief says departure has ‘absolutely nothing’ to do with Ukraine

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a news conference after the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation conference in Vilnius, Lithuania October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

(Reuters) – U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said on Friday the controversy over the Trump administration’s handling of Ukraine had nothing to do with his resignation, adding he did not know whether he would cooperate with House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Perry’s departure was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday. He has found himself engulfed in Congress’ impeachment investigation into whether the Republican president improperly withheld nearly $400 million in military aid for Ukraine in exchange for Kiev investigating his Democratic political rivals.

“It has absolutely nothing to do with Ukraine,” Perry said of his planned departure in a Fox News interview, adding that he was looking to return to Texas for “the next adventure in life.”

Last week, the three Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives committees leading the impeachment probe issued a subpoena for Perry to turn over documents by Friday regarding any role he played in Trump’s alleged bid to pressure Ukraine.

Asked if he would meet House Democrats’ deadline, Perry deferred to his legal team.

“Our general counsel is taking a look at that right now and when they send their answer at the end of the day, whatever their decision will be, I’ll follow that,” Perry said.

The impeachment probe centers on Trump’s alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a July 25 call to investigate his unsubstantiated allegation that former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, improperly tried to aid his son Hunter’s business interests in Ukraine.

Trump also asked Zelenskiy for “a favor” to look into a debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 U.S. election involving a Democratic National Committee computer server and the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Susan Heavey; Editing by Alex Richardson and Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Shaquille O’Neal provides home to woman whose son was shot at football game

News WWNR -
0
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has donated a home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was shot at a football game...
Read more

U.S. Energy chief says departure has ‘absolutely nothing’ to do with Ukraine

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a news conference after the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation conference in Vilnius,...
Read more

Biggest questions for Ohio State, Alabama and every playoff contender

News WWNR -
0
Have you made some proper halftime adjustments? Are you ready to roll? We commemorated the first half of college football's regular season earlier...
Read more

Cabot Phillips: Dems don’t want Biden in 2020 and many can’t name his accomplishments

News WWNR -
0
Democrats don't want an establishment candidate in 2020 like former Vice President Joe Biden, editor-in-chief of Campus Reform Cabot Phillips said Friday.Appearing on...
Read more

Yankees playing their worst baseball at the worst possible time

News WWNR -
0
2:44 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"NEW YORK --...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Shaquille O’Neal provides home to woman whose son was shot at football game

WWNR -
0
Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has donated a home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was shot at a football game...
Read more
News

Biggest questions for Ohio State, Alabama and every playoff contender

WWNR -
0
Have you made some proper halftime adjustments? Are you ready to roll? We commemorated the first half of college football's regular season earlier...
Read more
News

Cabot Phillips: Dems don’t want Biden in 2020 and many can’t name his accomplishments

WWNR -
0
Democrats don't want an establishment candidate in 2020 like former Vice President Joe Biden, editor-in-chief of Campus Reform Cabot Phillips said Friday.Appearing on...
Read more
News

Yankees playing their worst baseball at the worst possible time

WWNR -
0
2:44 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"NEW YORK --...
Read more
News

Syrian American group says Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize, US troops should come home

WWNR -
0
A Syrian American doctor is spearheading an initiative to nominate President Trump for a Noble Peace Prize after Trump managed to convince Putin to throttle...
Read more
News

New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia hurts shoulder, limps off ALCS field

WWNR -
0
1:56 AM ET Marly RiveraESPN Writer Close Marly Rivera is a writer for ESPNdeportes.com and ESPN.com. NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia left it all on the field,...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap