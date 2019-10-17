A former adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who abruptly resigned last week, on Wednesday spoke to an impeachment inquiry into allegations President Donald Trump pursued political interests in his dealings with Ukraine.
U.S. House impeachment probe on Trump hears from ex-aide to secretary of state
A former adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who abruptly resigned last week, on Wednesday spoke to an impeachment inquiry into...
Biggest Week 7 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams
8:07 PM ETNFL NationESPN Some fantasy-relevant players -- including Saquon Barkley, Devin Singletary and Mitchell Trubisky -- could be suiting up again in...
‘Squad’ members not ‘all in’ on Sanders endorsement — at least not yet
Is there dissension in the ranks of “The Squad”?One day after reports emerged that the group of far-left House Democrats planned to endorse...
Hawks’ Vince Carter wants to be available for all 82 games
NEW YORK -- Being the first NBA player to play in four different decades is not a lofty enough goal for Atlanta Hawks...
California to legalize eating roadkill
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill last weekend, making it legal to cook and eat roadkill, according to several reports.The “roadkill bill,”...
