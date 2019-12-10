U.S. House Judiciary panel to vote on Trump impeachment no later than Thursday

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House before departing to Fayetteville, North Carolina in Washington, U.S. September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is aiming to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump no later than Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Doina Chiacu
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.