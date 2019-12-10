52.5 F
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 9:37am

U.S. House Judiciary panel to vote on Trump impeachment no later than Thursday

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House before departing to Fayetteville, North Carolina in Washington, U.S. September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is aiming to vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump no later than Thursday, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

