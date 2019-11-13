20.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 9:22pm

U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings for three days next week in its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the panel’s chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters during a break in a closed-door deposition as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump led by the House Intelligence, House Foreign Affairs and House Oversight and Reform Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The witnesses for the committee’s hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week have already given closed-door depositions, Schiff, a Democrat, said in a statement.

The first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry begin on Wednesday. The probe centers on whether Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Next week, National Security Council official Alexander Vindman; Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence; former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and National Security Council official Tim Morrison will testify on Nov. 19.

Testifying on Nov. 20 will be U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper and Undersecretary of State David Hale.

Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill will testify on Nov. 21.

Schiff said Democrats had accepted all of the Republican requests for witnesses “that are within the scope of the impeachment inquiry.”

On Saturday, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Representative Devin Nunes, sent a request for witnesses that included Hunter Biden, who was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company, and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint touched off the inquiry.

Nunes also requested the testimony of Hale, Morrison and Volker.

Democrats have not yet officially notified Republicans which of their witnesses have been accepted or rejected, a House Republican source said.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings for three days next week in its impeachment inquiry...
Read more

Germany opens school for intelligence agencies in Berlin, once dubbed ‘capital of spies’

News WWNR -
0
Berlin was dubbed the ‘capital of spies’ during the Cold War, and Germany's capital remains a hotspot of espionage to this day.On Tuesday, the country’s...
Read more

Mike Huckabee slams Adam Schiff, calling impeachment inquiry a TV show ‘to create a spectacle’

News WWNR -
0
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says the impeachment inquiry against President Trump is only a “television show.”“Adam Schiff loves television cameras. I’ve never seen...
Read more

Son of WWII veteran appears on ‘Fox & Friends’; reacts to father being honored by Trump

News WWNR -
0
Following Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds being honored by President Trump on Veterans Day, his son, Chris Edmonds, appeared on “Fox & Friends” to...
Read more

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit over New York tax returns

News WWNR -
0
A federal judge dismissed President Trump's lawsuit that attempted to block a newly-passed law that would allow Congress to obtain his New York...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Germany opens school for intelligence agencies in Berlin, once dubbed ‘capital of spies’

WWNR -
0
Berlin was dubbed the ‘capital of spies’ during the Cold War, and Germany's capital remains a hotspot of espionage to this day.On Tuesday, the country’s...
Read more
News

Mike Huckabee slams Adam Schiff, calling impeachment inquiry a TV show ‘to create a spectacle’

WWNR -
0
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says the impeachment inquiry against President Trump is only a “television show.”“Adam Schiff loves television cameras. I’ve never seen...
Read more
News

Son of WWII veteran appears on ‘Fox & Friends’; reacts to father being honored by Trump

WWNR -
0
Following Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds being honored by President Trump on Veterans Day, his son, Chris Edmonds, appeared on “Fox & Friends” to...
Read more
News

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit over New York tax returns

WWNR -
0
A federal judge dismissed President Trump's lawsuit that attempted to block a newly-passed law that would allow Congress to obtain his New York...
Read more
News

Dallas Cowboys’ Michael Bennett says he’s standing for national anthem at teammates’ request

WWNR -
0
Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Michael Bennett said he was standing for the national anthem at the request of his new teammates and not...
Read more
News

How the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey ‘gets in people’s heads’

WWNR -
0
9:00 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap