57.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 10:11pm

U.S. House passes legislation taking hard line on China over Hong Kong, Huawei

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed four pieces of legislation taking a hard line on China, three related to pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and one commending Canada’s government in a dispute over the extradition of an executive from Huawei Technologies.

All four measures passed by unanimous voice vote, as members of Congress – Democrats and Republicans – said they wanted to take an aggressive stance on China and show support for Hong Kong following four months of unrest in the city.

The measures come despite delicate U.S.-China trade talks.

One of the measures, the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, would require the U.S. secretary of state to certify every year that Hong Kong was retaining its autonomy in order to keep receiving the special treatment that has allowed it to be a major financial center.

A second, the Protect Hong Kong Act, would bar commercial exports of military and crowd control items that Hong Kong policy could use against demonstrators.

The Senate has not yet scheduled votes on the legislation, which would send the measures to the White House for Trump to sign into law – or veto. However, a Foreign Relations Committee aide said votes on Hong Kong-related measures were expected in the chamber in the coming weeks.

The third measure passed by the House is a non-binding resolution recognizing Hong Kong’s relationship to the United States, condemning Beijing’s “interference” in its affairs, and supporting the right of the city’s residents to protest.

The fourth was another non-binding House resolution commending Canada for its actions related to a U.S. request to extradite Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada in December.

Meng is charged in the United States with bank fraud and is accused of misleading HSBC Holdings Plc about Huawei’s business in Iran, which is under U.S. sanctions. Meng has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition.

The United States has accused Huawei of stealing American intellectual property and violating Iran sanctions. Many Republican and Democratic members of Congress say they view the company as a security threat.

Hong Kong has been rocked by massive marches and at times violent protests involving teargas, petrol bombs and live rounds, over concerns Beijing is tightening its grip on the city and eroding democratic rights.

Beijing rejects the charge and accuses Western countries, like the United States and Britain, of stirring up trouble.

The unrest poses the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012. He has warned that any attempt to divide China would be crushed.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Jaguars send Jalen Ramsey to Rams for pair of 1st-rounders

News WWNR -
0
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jalen Ramsey got what he wanted, and so did the Jacksonville Jaguars.As a result, the disgruntled cornerback is headed to...
Read more

Democrats kick off fourth debate with call for Trump impeachment

News WWNR -
0
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (Reuters) - The 12 Democrats meeting in the fourth presidential debate on Tuesday night found a unifying message right off the...
Read more

LeBron James says he’s turning his focus from China to a championship

News WWNR -
0
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- LeBron James said Tuesday he had not seen reports of protesters in Hong Kong trampling on his jerseys and...
Read more

U.S. House passes legislation taking hard line on China over Hong Kong, Huawei

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed four pieces of legislation taking a hard line on China, three related...
Read more

Patriots suspend Michael Bennett for detrimental conduct

News WWNR -
0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett has been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, according to league sources.The...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Jaguars send Jalen Ramsey to Rams for pair of 1st-rounders

WWNR -
0
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jalen Ramsey got what he wanted, and so did the Jacksonville Jaguars.As a result, the disgruntled cornerback is headed to...
Read more
News

Democrats kick off fourth debate with call for Trump impeachment

WWNR -
0
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (Reuters) - The 12 Democrats meeting in the fourth presidential debate on Tuesday night found a unifying message right off the...
Read more
News

LeBron James says he’s turning his focus from China to a championship

WWNR -
0
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- LeBron James said Tuesday he had not seen reports of protesters in Hong Kong trampling on his jerseys and...
Read more
News

Patriots suspend Michael Bennett for detrimental conduct

WWNR -
0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett has been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, according to league sources.The...
Read more
News

2020 Democrats face off in debate tonight: 8 things to watch

WWNR -
0
WESTERVILLE, Ohio –  For the first time on Tuesday night, a record-setting 12 candidates are slated to face off on the same stage at a presidential...
Read more
Money

Aphria Inc.’s (APHA) CEO Irwin Simon on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

WWNR -
0
Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) Q1 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call October 15, 2019 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Katie Turner - ICR, Inc., Investor Relations Irwin...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap