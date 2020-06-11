66.9 F
U.S. House Republicans will put forward their own police reform plan, Republican leader McCarthy says

FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing to discuss police brutality and racial profiling, in Washington, DC, U.S. June 10, 2020. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Republicans will be putting forward their own proposal on police reform, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday. He told reporters it would focus on reform, transparency and accountability, adding that he supported a ban on chokeholds.

McCarthy said House Republican lawmakers would be meeting later Thursday with Senator Tim Scott, who is working on police reform legislation in the Senate, adding that they could have a joint proposal. Democrats, who have the majority in the House, on Monday unveiled a sweeping plan to combat police violence and racial injustice.

