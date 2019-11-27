The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday asked an appeals court to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to lawmakers as part of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.<div class="feed
Source link
Recent Articles
U.S. Justice Department asks court to block ex-White House lawyer ruling
The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday asked an appeals court to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn...
Watergate figure William Ruckelshaus dead at 87
SEATTLE – William Doyle Ruckelshaus, who famously quit his job in the U.S. Justice Department rather than carry out President Richard Nixon's order...
Biden wins endorsement from prominent African American legislator in Florida
White House hopeful Joe Biden (D) won the endorsement of a top black legislator in Florida this week as the former vice president...
Trump tweets photo of himself as 'Rocky' ahead of more impeachment hearings
President Trump seemed to declare himself a heavyweight champion in politics on Wednesday, tweeting out a picture of his face superimposed onto one of the...
College Football Playoff implications lift Alabama-Auburn to the top of Week 14’s games
There's no way -- just no way -- Clemson loses to rival South Carolina on Saturday, right?Ask Georgia how improbable that is.Georgia lost...
Related Stories
News
Watergate figure William Ruckelshaus dead at 87
SEATTLE – William Doyle Ruckelshaus, who famously quit his job in the U.S. Justice Department rather than carry out President Richard Nixon's order...
News
Biden wins endorsement from prominent African American legislator in Florida
White House hopeful Joe Biden (D) won the endorsement of a top black legislator in Florida this week as the former vice president...
News
Trump tweets photo of himself as 'Rocky' ahead of more impeachment hearings
President Trump seemed to declare himself a heavyweight champion in politics on Wednesday, tweeting out a picture of his face superimposed onto one of the...
News
College Football Playoff implications lift Alabama-Auburn to the top of Week 14’s games
There's no way -- just no way -- Clemson loses to rival South Carolina on Saturday, right?Ask Georgia how improbable that is.Georgia lost...
News
U.S. Justice Department asks court to block ex-White House lawyer ruling
FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme...
News
Hannity: Russia hoax is dead and buried, truth prevailed
Robert Mueller's congressional testimony did not go as Democrats had hoped. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...