43.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, February 9, 2020 4:18pm

U.S. Justice Department receiving information on Bidens from Giuliani: Senator

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department is receiving information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden, from President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a top Trump ally in the Senate said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to speak at an event to celebrate federal judicial confirmations in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Attorney General William Barr told him about the arrangement on Sunday morning and that Justice Department officials were evaluating Giuliani’s information to determine whether it is genuine.

“The Department of Justice is receiving information coming out of the Ukraine from Rudy. He (Barr) told me that they have created a process that Rudy could give information and they would see if it’s verified,” Graham told the CBS News program Face the Nation.

Justice Department officials were not immediately available for comment.

News of the arrangement surfaced days after the Senate acquitted Trump on impeachment charges that he abused his power by asking Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Trump had based his demands on unfounded allegations of corruption. House investigators alleged that Giuliani pursued damaging information about the Bidens in Ukraine as Trump’s personal lawyer.

Hunter Biden sat on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma while Joe Biden, now a Democratic presidential candidate, was vice president.

Two Republican senators – Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson – are also conducting an investigation of U.S. government records to determine whether there was a conflict of interest.

Graham said he spoke to Barr and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr on Sunday, after Giuliani told an interviewer that he had unearthed key evidence from Ukraine.

“They told me: ‘Take very cautiously anything coming out of the Ukraine against anybody,’” Graham said.

“Any documents coming out of the Ukraine against any American, Republican or Democrat, need to be looked at by the intelligence services who have expertise – I don’t – because Russia is playing us all like a fiddle.”

Graham said he would refrain from his own probe of the Bidens and concentrate instead on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court’s decision to issue warrants that led to a federal investigation into allegations that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the election.

“Here’s what I want to tell the president: I’m not going to be the Republican Christopher Steele,” Graham said.

Steele is the former British spy who produced a dossier on Trump that the FBI used in its Russia probe. Republicans have condemned the dossier as a sham document filled with Russian propaganda.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Trump to propose cuts in foreign aid and social safety nets in budget: officials

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashing social safety net programs...
Read more

U.S. Justice Department receiving information on Bidens from Giuliani: Senator

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is receiving information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden, from...
Read more

Federal prosecutors seek to delay Michael Flynn’s sentencing date

News WWNR -
0
Michael Flynn moves to withdraw his guilty pleaFormer National Security Adviser Michael Flynn seeks to formally withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors...
Read more

Which player had the best sneakers in the NBA during Week 16?

News WWNR -
0
9:50 AM ETNick DePaulaESPN When James Harden signed his landmark 13-year Adidas shoe deal worth well over nine figures in 2015, the expectation...
Read more

Novak & Rooney: There has to be a better way to conduct presidential primaries

News WWNR -
0
Here we go again. The controversy over the Iowa caucus results – or lack thereof – shines a bright light on questions around...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump to propose cuts in foreign aid and social safety nets in budget: officials

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashing social safety net programs...
Read more
News

Federal prosecutors seek to delay Michael Flynn’s sentencing date

WWNR -
0
Michael Flynn moves to withdraw his guilty pleaFormer National Security Adviser Michael Flynn seeks to formally withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors...
Read more
News

Which player had the best sneakers in the NBA during Week 16?

WWNR -
0
9:50 AM ETNick DePaulaESPN When James Harden signed his landmark 13-year Adidas shoe deal worth well over nine figures in 2015, the expectation...
Read more
News

Novak & Rooney: There has to be a better way to conduct presidential primaries

WWNR -
0
Here we go again. The controversy over the Iowa caucus results – or lack thereof – shines a bright light on questions around...
Read more
Money

The Late Cycle: The Fed Balance Sheet

WWNR -
0
By Scott DiMaggio and Eric Winograd TRANSCRIPT: This video is the first in a series on bond investing late in the cycle....
Read more
video
News

Mark Levin: Freedom of the press belongs to the people

WWNR -
0
'Life, Liberty & Levin' host Mark Levin discusses the history and importance of the press in America on 'Hannity.' #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap