40.2 F
Beckley
Friday, December 6, 2019 10:34pm

U.S. lawmakers near deal on massive must-pass annual defense policy bill

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers are close to compromise on a $700 billion military policy bill, congressional aides said on Friday, easing fears that Congress could fail to pass the measure before year-end for the first time in nearly six decades.

Aides from the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, which write the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, said a compromise version of the bill could be announced as soon as early next week after months of negotiations.

“The rumors that negotiations are wrapped up aren’t true, but they are close, and we hope to finalize negotiations in the imminent future,” one aide said.

“That said, we still have a little ways to go to tie up loose ends,” the aide said.

There were concerns earlier this year that the NDAA might fail for the first time in 58 years over steep divides between the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and Republican-controlled Senate over the policies of President Donald Trump.

Because it is one of the few pieces of major legislation Congress passes every year, the NDAA becomes a vehicle for a range of policy measures as well as setting everything from military pay levels to which ships or aircraft will be modernized, purchased or discontinued.

This year, one issue was Trump’s desire to take money from the defense budget to pay for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, something bitterly opposed by Democrats and resisted by Republicans who do not want to divert Pentagon funds to non-military programs. Stricter controls on immigration, particularly across the southern border, is one of Trump’s major policy planks.

Another sticking point was Trump’s desire to create a “Space Force,” a new branch of the military for space. Democrats said it would make more financial sense to leave such operations within the Air Force. Republicans said it was important to do everything possible to defend the country in space.

The version of the bill the House passed in July provided $733 billion for defense. The Senate in June approved $750 billion.

Committee staff and lawmakers have been working on a compromise bill since summer.

Aides said some major issues, such as the border funding, would be left out of the NDAA, and others had been resolved.

The last sticking points included differences over paid family leave for troops, the Space Force and provisions regulating chemicals that have leached into the water supply near some military sites.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Mike Stone; editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Katie Hill speaks out about scandal, still denies affair with congressional staffer after resignation

News WWNR -
0
After several appearances on cable news since her resignation from Congress last month, former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., spoke out at length for the...
Read more

Jury clears New York man who offered $500 to kill ICE agent

News WWNR -
0
A man who tweeted an offer of $500 to anyone willing to kill a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was acquitted...
Read more

Trump says Saudi king called him about NAS Pensacola shooting, said Saudis are ‘greatly angered’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said Friday that King Salman of Saudi Arabia had called him to “express sincere condolences” and said Saudis are “greatly angered...
Read more

U.S. lawmakers near deal on massive must-pass annual defense policy bill

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are close to compromise on a $700 billion military policy bill, congressional aides said on Friday, easing fears...
Read more

For Biden, it’s always Iowa

News WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: For Biden, it’s always Iowa - How Harris drove...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Katie Hill speaks out about scandal, still denies affair with congressional staffer after resignation

WWNR -
0
After several appearances on cable news since her resignation from Congress last month, former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., spoke out at length for the...
Read more
News

Jury clears New York man who offered $500 to kill ICE agent

WWNR -
0
A man who tweeted an offer of $500 to anyone willing to kill a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer was acquitted...
Read more
News

Trump says Saudi king called him about NAS Pensacola shooting, said Saudis are ‘greatly angered’

WWNR -
0
President Trump said Friday that King Salman of Saudi Arabia had called him to “express sincere condolences” and said Saudis are “greatly angered...
Read more
News

For Biden, it’s always Iowa

WWNR -
0
**Want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.**On the roster: For Biden, it’s always Iowa - How Harris drove...
Read more
News

Pelosi once said GOP paralyzed by ‘hatred’ during Clinton impeachment

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., lost her temper Thursday at a reporter who asked her if she hated President Trump — but past footage...
Read more
News

Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate – Fantasy football picks, sleepers, busts for Week 14

WWNR -
0
As soon as the Monday night game ended, the tweets came. They were fast, they were furious, and they all told a different...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap