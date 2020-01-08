U.S.’ McConnell says won’t haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is followed by reporters as he walks to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2020. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that the Senate would make a decision on calling witnesses for that trial at the appropriate time.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Republican McConnell expressed exasperation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a letter to her fellow Democrats Tuesday night, had indicated she would continue holding back the House-passed articles of impeachment from the Senate until she knows more about Senate plans for the impeachment trial.

“There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure. We will not cede our authority to try this impeachment,” McConnell said. He accused Pelosi of wanting to keep Trump “in limbo” over the trial indefinitely.