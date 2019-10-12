62.4 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 12, 2019 2:29am

U.S. Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer retired after receiving 20-month ban

By WWNR
NewsSports


Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer announced his retirement Friday, shortly after he received a 20-month doping ban for having testosterone pellets inserted into his hip.

The 30-year-old Dwyer, who won relay gold medals in 2012 and 2016 and an individual bronze in 2016, tested positive three times between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20, 2018. His ban was made effective on Dec. 21, meaning he isn’t eligible for next year’s Olympics.

In a news release sent out by his lawyer shortly after his suspension was made public, Dwyer called taking the prohibited substance “an honest but unfortunate mistake.”

“Regardless of the result of the arbitration ruling, I have decided to retire from swimming to pursue other professional interests,” Dwyer said.

A three-person arbitration panel heard the case. In its decision, the panel wrote that Dwyer worked with a nutritionist who suggested the pellets, which are inserted into the skin tissue near the hip.

The decision said a doctor treating Dwyer claims to have contacted an official at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who said the treatment was allowable.

But, the report said, neither Dwyer, his doctor nor his nutritionist followed up with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which makes its rules and list of banned substances public and has a hotline to respond to questions.

“It’s frustrating that Mr. Dwyer did not take advantage of this support, and hopefully, this case will convince others to do so in order to protect fair and healthy competition for all athletes,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said.

The arbitrators gave Dwyer a slightly reduced sentence in part because he argued that he wasn’t using the pellets for performance but rather to mitigate “health concerns which were causing him to have a high degree of stress.”

Dwyer’s nutritionist testified that Dwyer over-trained in the lead-up to the Rio Games, “and he came home from the Games feeling tired, with brain fog, fatigue, inability to sleep and generally ‘never got his mojo back.'”

In his statement, Dwyer said he received assurances from his doctor that the USOPC approved the treatment.

“Absent of these assurances, I never would have agreed to this medically necessary treatment,” Dwyer wrote.



Source link

Recent Articles

U.S. Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer retired after receiving 20-month ban

News WWNR -
0
Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer announced his retirement Friday, shortly after he received a 20-month doping ban for having testosterone pellets inserted into...
Read more

NBA shows ‘no spine’ regarding China’s alleged human rights abuses: Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis

News WWNR -
0
The NBA, which has rarely hesitated to speak out on U.S. political matters in recent years, showed "no spine" this week when faced...
Read more

Little League World Series champs were invited by President Donald Trump to fly home to Louisiana on Air Force One

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- The winners of the 2019 Little League World Series flew home from Washington to Louisiana in style -- aboard Air Force...
Read more

Media personalities crying ‘constitutional crisis’ lessen phrase’s impact, Joe Concha says

News WWNR -
0
Members of the mainstream media are expressing "conformity" by using phrases like "constitutional crisis" when describing President Trump and his administration, according to The Hill media reporter...
Read more

Man City, Man United could start bidding war over Benfica’s Ruben Dias

News WWNR -
0
The transfer windows in Europe's top leagues are closed, but it's never too late to look forward to January. Click here to view...
Read more

Related Stories

News

NBA shows ‘no spine’ regarding China’s alleged human rights abuses: Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis

WWNR -
0
The NBA, which has rarely hesitated to speak out on U.S. political matters in recent years, showed "no spine" this week when faced...
Read more
News

Little League World Series champs were invited by President Donald Trump to fly home to Louisiana on Air Force One

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- The winners of the 2019 Little League World Series flew home from Washington to Louisiana in style -- aboard Air Force...
Read more
News

Media personalities crying ‘constitutional crisis’ lessen phrase’s impact, Joe Concha says

WWNR -
0
Members of the mainstream media are expressing "conformity" by using phrases like "constitutional crisis" when describing President Trump and his administration, according to The Hill media reporter...
Read more
News

Man City, Man United could start bidding war over Benfica’s Ruben Dias

WWNR -
0
The transfer windows in Europe's top leagues are closed, but it's never too late to look forward to January. Click here to view...
Read more
News

Trump travels to Louisiana, holds second campaign rally in two nights

WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump held a second campaign rally in as many nights Friday, this time taking the stage in Louisiana in the hope of...
Read more
News

Canelo Alvarez says GGG’s disputed win reinforced lack of desire for third fight

WWNR -
0
Middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez is preparing for his move up to light heavyweight to challenge for a world title in a fourth...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap