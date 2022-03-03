U.S. Postal Service Has Delivered More than 270 Million COVID-19 Test Kits to American Households

1.2-day average to deliver a test kit package from USPS to a home Over 68 million test kit packages (4 tests per kit) shipped to households across all states, Tribes, territories; each package contains four individual COVID-19 test kits With the easy-to-use consumer website, covidtests.gov , and operational precision and focus, USPS and federal partners continue moving test kits to Americans who want them quickly and efficiently Investments made under Delivering for America plan enabled Postal Service to achieve success with the 2021 peak holiday season and to quickly pivot to delivering millions of test kits for the nation 48 fulfillment centers, hundreds of processing centers, thousands of post offices, and hundreds of thousands of employees involved in the effort