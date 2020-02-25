56.7 F
U.S. Senate Republicans overwhelmingly support Barr: McConnell

By WWNR
U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves after attending a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 25, REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr still had the support of Republicans in the Senate, who control the upper chamber of Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Barr has their “overwhelming support,” McConnell told reporters after Senate Republicans met with the attorney general, who faced criticism after the Department of Justice recently moved to overrule career prosecutors in a case involving the sentencing of Trump adviser Roger Stone.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Makini Brice; Writing by Susan Heavey

