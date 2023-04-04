U.S. Senator Joe Manchin Teams With The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber Of Commerce For A Job And Resource Fair.

On Monday, Senator Joe Manchin and representatives from his office visited the office of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce at 245 North Kanawha Street, Beckley WV to announce their partnership in the upcoming Job & Resource Fair 2023 to be held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday, May 19, 2023.

In an effort to assist our Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce member businesses in recruiting employees for their businesses and in an effort to help residents of our Southern West Virginia communities learn about and find available job and career opportunities we have decided to plan and present, along with our sponsor New River Community and Technical College, a Job and Resource Fair.



Working in partnership with Senator Manchin’s office, Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley and Workforce West Virginia we are excited to offer this Job and Resource Fair allowing us to include features such as an online job fair, Interview areas, job placement information and resources area, resume assistance and more.

For more information, visit https://brccc.com/chamber-events/job-fair-business-expo