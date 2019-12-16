49.2 F
Beckley
Monday, December 16, 2019 3:44pm

U.S. spending deal would raise tobacco age, repeal some Obamacare taxes

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Congress would raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act’s taxes under a massive government spending bill due to be released later on Monday, congressional sources said.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers hope to pass the bill before current funding runs out on Saturday, to avoid a partial government shutdown and head off the kind of messy budget battle that resulted in a record 35-day interruption of government services late last year and early this year.

It would fund everything from the U.S. military to environmental protection and housing programs through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, 2020.

The plan also would boost spending on election security and authorize gun research spending, according to a Democratic aide.

The House of Representatives aims to pass the spending plan as early as Tuesday. That would give the Senate until Friday to pass it and send it to President Donald Trump to sign into law just before temporary funding expires.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan; Editing by Andy Sullivan, Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

U.S. spending deal would raise tobacco age, repeal some Obamacare taxes

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congress would raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act’s taxes...
Read more

‘The View’ gets heated as Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, please stop talking’

News WWNR -
0
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg shut down Meghan McCain over impeachment on Monday, telling her colleague to “stop talking” during a heated conversation.The...
Read more

NBPA talking to G League about union

News WWNR -
0
The National Basketball Players Association is meeting with G League players this week to discuss further a plan to unionize the NBA's minor...
Read more

Biden, Sanders neck-and-neck in new 2020 Democratic race poll

News WWNR -
0
With three days until the next scheduled Democratic presidential nomination debate, a new national poll indicates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie...
Read more

Steve Hilton: Democrats know Trump impeachment is a bust – But they should pay a price for what they've done

News WWNR -
0
Make Democrats pay for what they've done to this president and this country. Make it hurt by making it last. Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

‘The View’ gets heated as Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, please stop talking’

WWNR -
0
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg shut down Meghan McCain over impeachment on Monday, telling her colleague to “stop talking” during a heated conversation.The...
Read more
News

NBPA talking to G League about union

WWNR -
0
The National Basketball Players Association is meeting with G League players this week to discuss further a plan to unionize the NBA's minor...
Read more
News

Biden, Sanders neck-and-neck in new 2020 Democratic race poll

WWNR -
0
With three days until the next scheduled Democratic presidential nomination debate, a new national poll indicates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie...
Read more
News

Steve Hilton: Democrats know Trump impeachment is a bust – But they should pay a price for what they've done

WWNR -
0
Make Democrats pay for what they've done to this president and this country. Make it hurt by making it last. Source link
Read more
News

Brandon Judd: Mexican drug cartel members ARE terrorists — Trump’s action will help defeat them

WWNR -
0
President Trump’s decision to officially designate the Mexican cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) is not only technically accurate, it is vital to...
Read more
News

House Judiciary Committee calls for Trump’s removal in 658-page impeachment report;

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday ...House Judiciary Committee releases...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap