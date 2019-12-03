U.S. Supreme Court justices debate whether to dismiss major gun case

The U.S. Supreme Court’s consideration of a major gun rights case could end in a misfire, with the justices on Monday debating whether to dismiss a challenge backed by the powerful National Rifle Association to a New York City handgun ordinance.<div class
Cubs don’t offer Addison Russell contract after two years of controversy
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs tendered contracts for the 2020 season to six arbitration-eligible players but non-tendered infielder Addison Russell on Monday.Russell, 25,...
Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts speaks out, asks UK public to ‘stand up beside’ her
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions nearly 20 years ago, has...
U.S. Senators Want Turkey Sanctioned Over Russia Missile System
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called on the Trump administration on Monday to impose...
U.S. Senate set to confirm former Ford lobbyist as next energy secretary
FILE PHOTO: Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy Dan Brouillette (L) attends a meeting of the "Energy and Climate Partnership of...
Trump rips Dems for holding impeachment hearing amid NATO trip
President Trump blasted Democrats on Monday for launching the next phase in their impeachment inquiry just as he was scheduled to be overseas at...
Marine veteran turned congressional candidate calls Kaepernick a ‘national disgrace’
A former NFL player turned congressional candidate called out Colin Kaepernick on Monday for “pulling the racism and victim card.”Jeremy Staat, a Marine veteran...