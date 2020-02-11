49.7 F
UAE’s Gargash says we support calls for de-escalation with Iran: Arabiya TV

FILE PHOTO: UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash is seen during preparatory meeting for the GCC, Arab and Islamic summits in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Waleed Ali

CAIRO (Reuters) – United Arab Emirate’s minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday his country supports calls for de-escalation with Iran and to reach a political solution, Al Arabiya TV reported.

He added that preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons under the Vienna accord as the sole restriction is not enough.

Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek, writing by Rania El Gamal, editing by Chris Reese

