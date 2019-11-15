37.2 F
Beckley
Friday, November 15, 2019 11:07am

UFC Fight Night viewers guide

By WWNR
NewsSports


Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza both know what it feels like to be one win away from a UFC title shot only to come up short in a crucial moment. And both are hoping to avoid another career-altering disappointment when they meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Blachowicz (24-8) was on a four-fight win streak in February when he suffered a TKO loss to Thiago Santos. Santos went on to fight for the light heavyweight championship in his next bout.

Souza (26-7) has experienced similar heartbreak as a middleweight — twice. Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum both went on to fight for the title after defeating “Jacare.” The Brazilian, at age 39, is now seeking a fresh start in the 205-pound division.

The winner of Saturday’s main event, which takes place at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera and airs on ESPN+ (8 p.m. ET main card, 5 p.m. ET prelims), will not be guaranteed a title shot, but he will at least place himself in the conversation. The loser will be searching for answers on where to go next.

If Blachowicz loses, he’ll be looking at a UFC record of 7-6 and will have lost the most momentum he has ever had, coming off a knockout win against Luke Rockhold. If Souza is the loser, he’ll be staring at (remarkably) the first losing streak of his career — and possibly retirement.

Occasionally, the significance of a win in MMA can be as much about maintaining one’s place in line as it is about improving it — and that’s the position Blachowicz and Souza find themselves in here. Each really has more to lose than to gain in this fight, at least in the short term. And they have plenty to lose.

By the numbers

10: Grappling world championships for Souza, who earned eight gold medals at the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship (plus two silvers) and two gold medals at the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship (plus three silvers). In MMA, he has 14 submissions among his 26 victories.



Source link

Recent Articles

UFC Fight Night viewers guide

News WWNR -
0
Jan Blachowicz and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza both know what it feels like to be one win away from a UFC title shot only...
Read more

Lori Loughlin ‘concerned’ by hefty sentence for parent who pled guilty in college admissions scandal

News WWNR -
0
Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly “discouraged” and “concerned” after another parent swept up in the college admissions scandal got a...
Read more

Watters' World: College student election knowledge edition

News WWNR -
0
Jesse Watters quizzes undergrads on the campaign on 'The O'Reilly Factor' source
Read more

Halliburton Could Face More Headwinds – Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Money WWNR -
0
Source: Fortune The U.S. economy has been in expansion mode for the past decade. The trade war with China lingers on, which could...
Read more

Reuters/Ipsos poll: 3% support Bloomberg for Democratic nomination

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - If former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg enters the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race, he will be the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Lori Loughlin ‘concerned’ by hefty sentence for parent who pled guilty in college admissions scandal

WWNR -
0
Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly “discouraged” and “concerned” after another parent swept up in the college admissions scandal got a...
Read more
video
News

Watters' World: College student election knowledge edition

WWNR -
0
Jesse Watters quizzes undergrads on the campaign on 'The O'Reilly Factor' source
Read more
Money

Halliburton Could Face More Headwinds – Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

WWNR -
0
Source: Fortune The U.S. economy has been in expansion mode for the past decade. The trade war with China lingers on, which could...
Read more
News

Reuters/Ipsos poll: 3% support Bloomberg for Democratic nomination

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - If former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg enters the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race, he will be the...
Read more
News

Today on Fox News, Nov. 15, 2019

WWNR -
0
STAY TUNED:On Fox News: Stay with Fox News for team coverage of Day 2 of the public Trump impeachment inquiry hearings all day Friday,...
Read more
News

Can impeachment hearings flop if they’re too boring?

WWNR -
0
And now, the all-important pizzazz debate.After the first day of the House impeachment hearings droned to a close, NBC ran a “plenty of...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap