35.2 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 4, 2020 10:21am

UFC legend Tito Ortiz wins city council seat in California

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


close
Fox News GoVideo

Fox News Go

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was elected to the Huntington Beach City Council on Tuesday, beating out 15 other candidates for the three available seats. 

Ortiz, 45, earned 34,901 votes (14.3%), according to the latest election numbers, meaning he came in first. Huntington Beach Planning Commissioner Dan Kalmick finished second with 11% of the vote and entrepreneur Natalie Moser finished third with 10.9%.

UFC’S JORGE MASVIDAL TAKES ISSUE WITH KAMALA HARRIS’ EQUALITY VIDEO

“Not a seat but #1 for the community and future of our children!” Oritz wrote on Twitter.  

Related Stories

News

All four members of ‘The Squad’ reelected to House, with more progressives joining

WWNR -
0
The four progressive congresswomen known as "The Squad" have all won reelection, cruising to a second term in the House of Representatives. Reps. Alexandria...
Read more
News

BLM activist Cori Bush wins in Missouri, becomes state’s first black congresswoman

WWNR -
0
A Black Lives Matter activist in Missouri breezed to an election night victory to become the state’s first black congresswoman.Cori Bush, who may...
Read more
News

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville wins Alabama Senate seat

WWNR -
0
Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville has recaptured a U.S. Senate seat for Republicans by defeating Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama.Tuberville spent 21...
Read more
News

AOC sounds alarm over Latino turnout for Biden

WWNR -
0
closeVideoFox News GoDemocratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vented her frustrations over what she hinted was a lackluster Democratic turnout among Latinos Tuesday evening.“I won’t comment...
Read more
News

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace shares bad Florida news with Biden fans: ‘You can hear liquor cabinets opening’

WWNR -
0
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace expressed sympathy to her viewers as Election Night continued to show promise for President Trump's reelection bid. Wallace, who was hosting the...
Read more
News

Election betting odds have flipped to favor Trump, expert says

WWNR -
0
President Donald Trump is now favored to win the election based on an average of betting websites, an expert told Fox News Tuesday.Within...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap