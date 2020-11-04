UFC legend Tito Ortiz wins city council seat in California

Former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz was elected to the Huntington Beach City Council on Tuesday, beating out 15 other candidates for the three available seats.

Ortiz, 45, earned 34,901 votes (14.3%), according to the latest election numbers, meaning he came in first. Huntington Beach Planning Commissioner Dan Kalmick finished second with 11% of the vote and entrepreneur Natalie Moser finished third with 10.9%.

“Not a seat but #1 for the community and future of our children!” Oritz wrote on Twitter.

The California native ran on the campaign of “Make Huntington Beach Safe Again.”

Ortiz is an outspoken Trump supporter — he shared several posts on his Instagram and Twitter supporting the president’s bid for reelection.

A UFC legend, Ortiz won the Light Heavyweight champion in 2000 and defended his title successfully five times — the most in UFC history. He was 21-12-1.