30.8 F
Beckley
Friday, January 8, 2021 11:01am

UK-bound travelers must show negative COVID-19 test at border

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


All international travelers landing in the U.K. will be mandated to show a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival.

The new regulations require all passengers traveling into the U.K. to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours prior to departure. Passengers who are unable to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be fined $678 (500 pounds), the U.K. Department of Transport announced Friday

What’s more, anyone traveling from a country that’s not on the U.K.’s travel list will have to quarantine for 10 days, despite proof of negative test results. 

The U.K.'s Department of Transport is requiring all international travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72-hours of travel. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The U.K.’s Department of Transport is requiring all international travelers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from within 72-hours of travel. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

The new rules are the latest regulations enacted in the U.K. to bolster health and safety efforts, and to thwart a new strain of COVID-19 increasingly spreading in the U.K. and elsewhere.

BRITISH AIRWAYS AGREES TO REQUIRE CORONAVIRUS TESTS FOR JFK-BOUND TRAVELERS 

“Pre-departure testing will protect travel and will provide an additional layer of safety from imported cases of coronavirus on top of the mandatory 10-day self-isolation for arrivals, helping identify people who may currently be infectious and preventing them from traveling to England,” a statement posted by England’s Department of Transport read. 

US TO REQUIRE NEGATIVE COVID-19 TESTS FROM UK TRAVELERS 

The U.K. enforced a second round of national lockdowns on Jan. 6 requiring residents to stay at home unless there is a need for essential travel, such as work. 

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

More countries have been heightening safety measures to prevent the spread of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the U.K. For instance, the U.S. in December announced it would require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test prior to flights. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If a passenger chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger,” the CDC said in its statement regarding the new U.S. requirement.



Source link

Recent Articles

UK-bound travelers must show negative COVID-19 test at border

News WWNR -
0
All international travelers landing in the U.K. will be mandated to show a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival.The new regulations require all...
Read more

Capitol riots will be used to ‘deplatform’ Trump supporters: Ben Domenech

News WWNR -
0
The left will do to regular people what it's doing to President Trump, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech warned Thursday night.Trump's Twitter and Facebook accounts, where...
Read more

U.S. Capitol siege shows ‘we live in two Americas’

News WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- A day after a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Los Angeles Lakers captain LeBron James wondered what...
Read more

Boston bomber suing government over confiscation of ballcap, limits on showers

News WWNR -
0
The Boston Marathon bomber is suing the federal government for hundreds of thousands of dollars over confiscation of a baseball cap and limited showers at the...
Read more

Why some Trump loyalists are jumping ship after Capitol riot  

News WWNR -
0
 It wasn’t until President Trump had 14 days left in his term that some of his aides, advisers and allies reached the breaking point.From...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Capitol riots will be used to ‘deplatform’ Trump supporters: Ben Domenech

WWNR -
0
The left will do to regular people what it's doing to President Trump, The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech warned Thursday night.Trump's Twitter and Facebook accounts, where...
Read more
News

U.S. Capitol siege shows ‘we live in two Americas’

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- A day after a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Los Angeles Lakers captain LeBron James wondered what...
Read more
News

Boston bomber suing government over confiscation of ballcap, limits on showers

WWNR -
0
The Boston Marathon bomber is suing the federal government for hundreds of thousands of dollars over confiscation of a baseball cap and limited showers at the...
Read more
News

Why some Trump loyalists are jumping ship after Capitol riot  

WWNR -
0
 It wasn’t until President Trump had 14 days left in his term that some of his aides, advisers and allies reached the breaking point.From...
Read more
News

US Capitol Police officer dead following injuries suffered during riot

WWNR -
0
A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday night after suffering injuries during Wednesday's rioting in Washington, police confirmed in a statement.The officer was...
Read more
News

Ingraham: Biden-Harris double standard in response to riots ‘glaring and pathetic’

WWNR -
0
The attack on the Capitol building during Wednesday's Electoral College vote count shook the nation and was denounced by both sides of the political aisle, Laura...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap