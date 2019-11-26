37.7 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 1:08am

UK chief rabbi slams Labour Party over anti-Semitism claims: ‘The very soul of our nation is at stake’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Britain’s most senior Jewish religious leader stepped into the middle of the country’s general election campaign Monday, warning that the “the very soul of our nation is at stake” and claiming that opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s handling of anti-Semitism allegations makes him “unfit for high office.”

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the spiritual leader of the United Kingdom’s Orthodox Jews, said Corbyn had allowed the “poison” of anti-Semitism to take root in his party.

Mirvis, writing in The Times of London, said Corbyn and his allies had failed to stop anti-Jewish prejudice within the party and “hounded” those who tried to challenge it.

Mirvis’ op-ed represents a near-unprecedented intervention in the U.K.’s politics, which he described as “amongst the most painful moments” of his career.

UK POLICE CONFIRM 39 PEOPLE FOUND DEAD IN TRUCK WERE FROM VIETNAM, 3 MORE SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Corbyn has called anti-Semitism “a poison and an evil in our society” and said he is working to root it out of the party. Mirvis said that Corbyn’s claim to have dealt with all allegations of anti-Semitism is not true, adding that “the way in which the leadership has dealt with anti-Jewish racism is incompatible with the British values of which we are so proud.”

“Elections should be a celebration of democracy. However, just weeks before we go to the polls, the overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety,” Mirvis wrote, later adding: “It is not my place to tell any person how they should vote. … I simply pose the question: What will the result of this election say about the moral compass of our country?”

Labour’s election campaign has been dogged by repeated allegations that Corbyn — a longtime champion of the Palestinians — has allowed anti-Jewish prejudice to fester in the left-of-center party.

The governing Conservatives, meanwhile, are defending an election platform that is light on policy proposals, as they try to avoid squandering the party’s poll lead before the nation votes on December 12.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party is focusing its campaign on a promise to “get Brexit done” by taking Britain out of the European Union on the currently scheduled date of Jan. 31.

TRUMP: BORIS JOHNSON’S BREXIT DEAL COULD IMPERIL FUTURE TRADE WITH UK

“When we get Brexit done, believe me we will unleash a tide of investment into this country,” Johnson told supporters as he campaigned Monday in north Wales.

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan weighed in, acknowledging that leaving the bloc would only be “the first big step” to completing Brexit since it would be followed by negotiations on a new trade relationship with the bloc.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In the upcoming election, which is taking place more than two years early, all 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs. Johnson sought the early vote in hopes of winning a majority and breaking Britain’s deadlock over Brexit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

UK chief rabbi slams Labour Party over anti-Semitism claims: ‘The very soul of our nation is at stake’

News WWNR -
0
Britain’s most senior Jewish religious leader stepped into the middle of the country's general election campaign Monday, warning that the “the very soul...
Read more

Nunes vows to take CNN, Daily Beast to court and ‘hold them accountable’

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News Monday he plans to take CNN and The Daily Beast to court over recent stories they reported about...
Read more

Virginia Tech makes NCAA tournament case 111 days before Selection Sunday

News WWNR -
0
The most significant result of the no-longer-young college basketball season occurred Monday, nearly 5,000 miles from where the NCAA Selection Committee will complete...
Read more

California man admits to being Chinese agent; judge declines plea deal

News WWNR -
0
A former California tour operator accused of spying for China’s security service pleaded guilty Monday in hopes of a reduced prison sentence.Xuehua Edward...
Read more

U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel’s testimony

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trump’s efforts...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Nunes vows to take CNN, Daily Beast to court and ‘hold them accountable’

WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News Monday he plans to take CNN and The Daily Beast to court over recent stories they reported about...
Read more
News

Virginia Tech makes NCAA tournament case 111 days before Selection Sunday

WWNR -
0
The most significant result of the no-longer-young college basketball season occurred Monday, nearly 5,000 miles from where the NCAA Selection Committee will complete...
Read more
News

California man admits to being Chinese agent; judge declines plea deal

WWNR -
0
A former California tour operator accused of spying for China’s security service pleaded guilty Monday in hopes of a reduced prison sentence.Xuehua Edward...
Read more
News

U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel’s testimony

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trump’s efforts...
Read more
News

Chinese woman who trespassed at Mar-a-Lago facing prison time

WWNR -
0
A Chinese businesswoman is facing prison time for trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and lying to federal agents. Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai consultant,...
Read more
News

House Republican Banks blasts Dems’ impeachment ‘sham’: ‘No one more slippery’ than Schiff

WWNR -
0
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., argued Monday that the House Democrats are trying to divert attention away from their "impeachment sham" by threatening an ethics...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap