Ukraine President Zelensky hospitalized due to the coronavirus: report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to a report on Thursday.

Zelensky, 42, announced Monday that he tested positive for the virus and would be working in self-isolation while being treated.

“There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose a threat,” Zelensky tweeted. “However, I feel good. I promise to isolate myself and I continue to work.”

He said, at the time, that he was running a temperature of 99.5 Fahrenheit.

Ukraine’s coronavirus infections started to surge at the tail end of the summer months and have put the country’s underpaid doctors and underequipped hospitals under severe pressure.

The president’s wife, Olena, contracted COVID-19 in June and was hospitalized for several weeks, reports said.

A presidential spokeswoman told Reuters that Zelensky went to the hospital “to accurately isolate and not expose anyone.”

