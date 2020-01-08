41 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 3:30pm

UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ from being senior royals

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said he and his American wife Meghan plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain’s royal family and work to become financially independent.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages,” he and Meghan said in a statement on the social media platform Instagram on Wednesday.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

