UNITED WAY AND WV 211 CELEBRATE 211 DAY

Beckley, WV – Saturday, February 11th is 211 Day, celebrating the go-to resource, 2-1-1, which helped 30,520 people in West Virginia access help for immediate or long-term challenges last year.



211 is a free, confidential, 24-hour Information and Referral Service that connects West Virginia’s

residents with health and human services support. Anyone in need of information can call 211 or text

898-211 to reach a trained 211 Community Resource Specialist. In 2022, the statewide service received

26,140 phone calls, 2,174 live chats, and 1,696 texts from people all across the state.



West Virginia 211 is supported by the local United Way offices throughout the state.

United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal said, “7,592 calls to 2-1-1

originated within the counties served by our United Way of Southern West Virginia in 2022. Our

compassionate 2-1-1 Specialist connects those callers to resources like utility assistance, food pantries,

Meals on Wheels, home health care, and support for children, youth, and families. Calls are made for

basic needs, but calls are also received for everyday information like child development screening or

free tax filing support.”



A vast amount of local information is available through the service, including health and mental health

resources, health insurance information, support for older Americans, veterans, and people with

disabilities, home health care, legal resources, and more.



If you or anyone you know needs help, call 211 or visit wv211.org.