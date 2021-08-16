United Way Launches Rubber Ducky Dash Campaign

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The United Way of Southern West Virginia has launched a fundraising campaign that could score one lucky winner $4,000. Lola Rizer had a chance to visit with Executive Director Trena Decal about the event and how you can be a part of The Great Rubber Ducky Dash September 11th as part of the Adventure on Freedom Festival at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette county.

You can Adopt a duck here : https://unitedwayswv.org/