United Way’s “Dancing with the Stars Teams Revealed”



Beckley, WV – The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s eleventh season

of Dancing with the Stars cast was introduced on Thursday, May 2nd at 6:00 pm at The Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.

Six special couples and six choreographers have agreed to participate in this year’s event scheduled for

Friday, September 20th at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Trena Dacal, Executive

Director of United Way says, “Dancing with the Stars is our premier fundraising event and the social

event of the season! These twelve community members are prepared to top the fundraising and

entertainment level of our record-breaking tenth season!”

Season 11 cast includes:

Team 1) Karen Bowling and Martin Staunton with choreography by Kyla Meadows

Team 2) Jamie Weeks and Cole Williams with choreography by Melanie Ellison

Team 3) Julia Crittenden and Brandon Lilly with choreography by Brittney Fitzgerald

Team 4) Mary Scott and Dr. Olu Sangodyei with choreography by Tenley Adams

Team 5) Erica Shrewsbury and Bernard Bostick with choreography by Jayden Kidd

Team 6) Jenna Sexton and Owen Schmitt with choreography by Lexi Clay

Monies raised from Dancing with the Stars go directly into the annual campaign, allowing United Way of

Southern West Virginia to fund nonprofit agencies in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas,

Mercer, and McDowell counties and the Greater Bluefield area. Children receive new shoes, babies

receive formula and diapers, homebound seniors receive delivered meals, families in hardship receive

food, and these are just a few of the services that come from United Way’s fundraising efforts.