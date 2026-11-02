United Way’s Wonderland of Trees Returns to Tamarack Nov. 6

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The United Way of Southern West Virginia is preparing for the return of one of the area’s favorite holiday traditions.

The 18th annual Wonderland of Trees will be on display at Tamarack Marketplace from Nov. 6 through Nov. 20. The exhibit features beautifully decorated Christmas trees created by local businesses, schools, churches, civic groups and individuals from across the region.

Visitors can tour the display daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and vote for their favorite tree with a $1 donation per vote. Organizers say each tree reflects the creativity and generosity of those who support the annual fundraiser.

“We are incredibly grateful for the organizations and individuals who make this event possible year after year,” said United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal. “Each tree represents more than beautiful decorations. It represents people who care about their community and are willing to give their time, talents and resources to make a difference.”

The event concludes Nov. 20 with a live auction beginning at 6 p.m. All decorated trees will be available for purchase, and the tree receiving the most public votes will earn the annual People’s Choice Award.

Proceeds benefit United Way of Southern West Virginia and its partner agencies serving children, families, seniors and individuals across the organization’s seven-county service area.

More information is available at unitedwayswv.org.