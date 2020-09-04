70.5 F
Beckley
Friday, September 4, 2020 5:39pm

University of Illinois campus bars ‘group gatherings’ after coronavirus spike

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has ordered a two-week lockdown for undergraduates after a “rapid increase” in coronavirus cases.

Until Sept. 16, students are expected to “significantly restrict in-person activities,” officials wrote in an announcement this week. That means all undergraduate students must avoid gathering in small or large groups.

For their own safety, students are now required to remain in their residences and can only leave for essential activities, which include taking twice-weekly COVID-19 tests, attending classes, purchasing groceries or food, going to work or religious services and tending to other medical needs, according to university officials.

COLLEGE PROFESSOR DIES AFTER COLLAPSING DURING VIRTUAL CLASS AMID CORONAVIRUS BATTLE

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Facebook)

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (Facebook)

The rise in cases was caused by the “irresponsible actions of a small number of students” who “have created the very real possibility of ending an in-person semester” for everyone, officials wrote in an email to students. “Their poor choices have led to a concerning and rapid increase in the number of new undergraduate COVID-19 positive cases.”

To date, more than 400 new cases of the virus have been reported on campus since classes began at the end of August and about twice as many people are currently in quarantine.

PENN STATE FOOTBALL TEAM DOCTOR SAYS A THIRD OF COVID-POSITIVE ATHLETES HAD HEART INFLAMMATION

Officials acknowledged to students that “being together with friends is a big part of why you chose to come back.”

However, lockdown measures are “what it will take to repair the damage in time to break the cycle of increasing new cases,” officials said. “The number of new cases we have seen in the past several days has been progressing at a rate that will double every seven days without the actions we are asking of you.”

TRUMP SAYS LIKELIHOOD OF COLLEGE-AGED STUDENTS GETTING CORONAVIRUS IS EQUIVALENT TO THE FLU

For the next two weeks, the school said it will “swiftly remove those individuals who have created this unacceptable risk” for the campus and community and “who have undermined your hard work to stay together.”

Students who continue to violate the safety policies and engage in unsafe activities that run the risk of further spreading the virus “will be asked to leave this university,” the letter read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Source link

Recent Articles

University of Illinois campus bars ‘group gatherings’ after coronavirus spike

News WWNR -
0
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has ordered a two-week lockdown for undergraduates after a "rapid increase" in coronavirus cases.Until Sept. 16, students are...
Read more

Baltimore GOP House candidate Kimberly Klacik calls for return of ‘career opportunities’ to cities

News WWNR -
0
Baltimore and other American cities are struggling because of a lack of "career opportunities" for residents, Republican U.S. House candidate Kimberly Klacik told "Hannity"...
Read more

Why the Nets wanted Steve Nash to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

News WWNR -
0
The call landed late on Wednesday night in San Francisco, Sean Marks reaching out to Golden State's Bob Myers to tell him the...
Read more

Biden claims Black man invented light bulb during campaign event

News WWNR -
0
During a Thursday meeting with Kenosha, Wis., community leaders, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that a Black man, rather than Thomas Edison, invented...
Read more

Arnon Mishkin: Trump vs. Biden race is suddenly shifting – and that gives president this key opening

News WWNR -
0
For the past year, President Trump has been stymied by a campaign that makes the election a referendum on his presidency.In the face...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Baltimore GOP House candidate Kimberly Klacik calls for return of ‘career opportunities’ to cities

WWNR -
0
Baltimore and other American cities are struggling because of a lack of "career opportunities" for residents, Republican U.S. House candidate Kimberly Klacik told "Hannity"...
Read more
News

Why the Nets wanted Steve Nash to coach Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

WWNR -
0
The call landed late on Wednesday night in San Francisco, Sean Marks reaching out to Golden State's Bob Myers to tell him the...
Read more
News

Biden claims Black man invented light bulb during campaign event

WWNR -
0
During a Thursday meeting with Kenosha, Wis., community leaders, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said that a Black man, rather than Thomas Edison, invented...
Read more
News

Arnon Mishkin: Trump vs. Biden race is suddenly shifting – and that gives president this key opening

WWNR -
0
For the past year, President Trump has been stymied by a campaign that makes the election a referendum on his presidency.In the face...
Read more
News

Sen. Tom Udall’s Big Idea: Expand federally protected land – a lot

WWNR -
0
The Big Idea is a series that asks top lawmakers and figures to discuss their moonshot — what’s the one proposal, if politics and polls and even...
Read more
News

Dan Gainor: Questions for Trump, Biden from the press are like MLB fastballs vs. extra-easy softballs

WWNR -
0
Politics is a lot like baseball. But thanks to the news media, press conferences with presidential candidates have turned into a predictable mix...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap