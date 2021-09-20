Update: Beckley Moving Ahead With Scaled-Back Chili Night.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Organizers of Beckley’s Chili Night are moving ahead with this year’s event, but with some changes.

Members of the Beckley Events Committee met Monday and decided to hold a scaled-back version of Chili Night on Saturday, October 2nd. There will be a limit of 20 chili vendors instead of the usual 40, as well as 20 non-chili vendors. They will only sell up to 1,000 strips of tickets, instead of 4,000.

Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield says they’re encouraging vendors and attendees to follow Covid-19 safety precautions of vaccines, masks, social distancing and frequent sanitizing. Anyone who isn’t feeling well, has any symptoms or is immune compromised is asked not to attend.

Some chili and non-chili booth spots are still available. You can download the registration form at https://beckley.org/…/2021-Chili-Night-Registration… More information about Chili Night 2021 can be found at https://www.facebook.com/beckleyevents.