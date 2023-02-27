Update Provided on Delayed Payments for Foster Care Families and Agencies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Social Services provides an update regarding a payment delay affecting foster families and agencies.



Payments have been made to the following groups:Non-certified kinship Adoption subsidiesSocially Necessary Services Providers Legal guardianship subsidies Child Placing AgenciesCertified Kinship and Relative CaretakersPayments may have been processed or will be processed early next week:Residential ProvidersIndependent Living and Transitional Living Adult Services DHHR continues to work with agencies and individuals that may have missing information, such as updated W-9 forms, that may be causing a delay in their payment from being processed. Once payments are issued by the State Treasurer’s office, for individuals with direct deposit, it will take 24-48 hours to deposit in accounts depending on the bank.



Affected agencies or individuals with questions may contact DHHR’s Client Services at 1-800-642-8589, or email dhhrbcfcs@wv.gov, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Those with emergency needs are encouraged to contact their local DHHR office which will assist as they are able.



Payments are anticipated to return to their normal schedule next month.