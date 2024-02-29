Upgraded West Virginia Infrastructure Hub website with new Investment Dashboard

The newly-launched Investment Dashboard allows users to explore infrastructure projects across the state that have already received funding. This interactive feature empowers West Virginians to:Visually track projects: View funded projects through an interactive map and explore them by category.Strategize grant applications: Gain insights into successful projects to tailor grant applications effectively.“Our West Virginia Infrastructure Hub, now with the new Investment Dashboard, empowers West Virginia communities to strategically pursue federal funding, and see where dollars are being invested, ensuring no corner of West Virginia is left behind as we build a brighter future, together,” Gov. Justice said.



The West Virginia Infrastructure Hub is designed to efficiently distribute IIJA funds throughout the Mountain State. The website aims to ensure that the historic investment in infrastructure is distributed to where it is needed most.



Since 2017, Governor Justice’s Administration has invested over $13.4 billion in West Virginia’s infrastructure, creating thousands of jobs. This commitment is further demonstrated by the continued development of the West Virginia Infrastructure Hub, promoting informed grant applications and propelling the state’s infrastructure progress.



“This $13.4 billion total investment in infrastructure reflects my unwavering belief in the future of West Virginia and its people,” Gov. Justice added. “We’re building a stronger foundation for generations to come, and the West Virginia Infrastructure Hub is a key tool in achieving this goal.”